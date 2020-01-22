Tigers respond to shocking Reynolds video

Wests Tigers NRL player Josh Reynolds and (inset) a screenshot of a mobile phone video that has gone viral.

Josh Reynolds alerted the NRL Integrity unit, the Wests Tigers and NSW Police in a private briefing in October last year about a disturbing video that has since gone public.

Footage circulated widely in recent days appears to show the Tigers five-eighth engaged in an argument with a woman as he repeatedly tells her to get out of his house.

The woman filmed the 37-second clip on a mobile phone and it features a shirtless and agitated Reynolds.

The Daily Telegraph has obtained the video but chosen not to publish it.

"Give me my phone, where the f*** is it?" Reynolds said.

The woman replied "I don't even know, Josh."

Reynolds continues: "Get out of my house. I want you out now. I want you out now or I'm going to f***ing flip it. I swear to god I'm going to flip it."

"Why, what did I do?" the woman responds.

Both the Tigers, whom Reynolds is contracted until the end of 2021, and NRL confirmed they had previous knowledge of the footage.

"The Integrity Unit is continuing to work with NSW Police, the Wests Tigers and Josh Reynolds on this matter,'' an NRL spokesperson told The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday morning.

The Tigers also supplied a press statement saying: "Wests Tigers are aware of a video circulating on social media of Josh Reynolds.

"Both Josh and Wests Tigers have previously alerted NSW Police and the NRL Integrity Unit as to this matter, and will continue to work closely with them as required.

"Wests Tigers will be making no further comment."