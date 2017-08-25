Tigers roar into Northern Rivers AFL finals

THE Tweed Coast Tigers will take confidence from the club's short but successful finals history heading in to Saturday's Northern Rivers AFL elimination semi against Lismore at Sea Breeze Sportsfields in Pottsville.

The teams met last week, at the same ground, in the final round of the regular season, with the Tigers storming to a 75 point win.

It was an impressive finals warm-up in front of former club legends as part of a past players and sponsors appreciation day.

Tigers coach Jonathon Bevan says a semi final brings a new level of intensity.

"This club has a relatively short but successful history,” Bevan said.

"Playing in a small competition means we get the opportunity to experience finals on a regular basis.

"Over a number of years we have played our best footy come finals time and our premiership wins are evidence of that.

"We've had to make some really difficult selection decisions this week and I want to let the players who missed out know how much they have contributed to the team this year.

"Hopefully we still have three games remaining in our season and there are still opportunities through hard work at training to push for selection.”

Full forward Glen Phelps finished as the competition's leading goal kicker in the regular season with a tally of 67 majors at an average of nearly five per game.

Byron and Ballina finished in first and second positions on the competition ladder and meet in the other semi final with the winner to progress to the grand final.

The loser of that match will play the winner of Tweed and Lismore for the other spot in the decider.

The Tigers women's team and reserves play their first finals match next week.