Tigers to unveil 'new fortress'

SAME Tigers, different turf - that's the message from the Tweed Coast AFL team ahead of their debut match at their new ground at Seabreeze Sportsfields in Pottsville.

The Tigers host Grafton on Saturday fresh from a strong win over fellow top three rival Ballina.

"We've had such a great community vibe at our club for a number of years,” Tigers player-coach Jonathon Bevan said.

"It would be really fantastic to recreate the same atmosphere from Pottsville Oval at Seabreeze and make that our new fortress.

"We just need to keep winning from here on basically, that's the only way we are going to challenge Ballina for second spot.”

The club marked out the field last week and as soon as the yellow and black tipped posts went up, the young local AFL fans came out in force.

"I have not seen those posts idle since they went up which says a lot about the growth of the game here on the coast,” Club President Ben Kelly said.

"It's important to provide appropriate facilities for a growing club and to offer away teams more acceptable facilities.

"It will allow us to take our club to the next level and give us the potential to compete in a Gold Coast league in the future.

"Massive thank you to the Pottsville cricket and hockey clubs, and to Solo Resource Recovery and Garry Bryant and his team at Tweed Shire Council for their help getting the posts up and the ground ready this week.”

Noah and Violet Kimball test out the new new yellow and black tipped posts at Seabreeze Sportsfield, Pottsville. Chris Kimball

The Tigers under 16s kick off proceedings at the new ground while the seniors will be looking to cement a spot in the top two when they take on Grafton. The Tigers women are still chasing their elusive first win and face the Bombers down in Ballina.

Seabreeze Sportsfields - Saturday:

11.30am - Tigers Under 16s v Carrara

1.30pm - Micro-Tigers cubs matches

2pm - First Grade v Grafton

Tigers women v Ballina at Ballina.