Tigers toast decade of success

LONG HAUL: Jonathon Bevan (right) was the club's best and fairest in 2009. Contributed

AUSSIE RULES: It will be a celebration this afternoon as the Tweed Coast Tigers begin the new season of the Northern Rivers competition.

The club celebrates its 10th year with a first-round match against the Lismore Swans, the Tigers' inaugural opponents a decade ago.

Seniors' coach Jonathon Bevan, who played in the first Tigers side, said the club has shared some special memories in its first 10 years, including four premierships.

"My favourite early memory was the club's first win at Nimbin that year and then our first flag against Lismore in just our second season,” Bevan said.

"It's a testament to the culture that's been created that despite the lack of facilities here and the four-team competition provided by the governing body, quality individuals have made a conscious decision to stay the course and push the club forward.”

Bevan marked his own milestone of 100 senior games last year and will add to his tally as player-coach on Saturday, while women's coach Shane Art will dust off the boots to run around with reserves in their first-round match against Lismore.

"Expectations are high - we're a proud club and disappointed with how our season finished last year. We've trained hard, recruited well and expect to be challenging for the flag this year,” Bevan said.

The Tigers' opening game will be at Barry Sheppard Oval beginning at 2.20pm.

There will be two games before the seniors with the women's game starting at 12.30pm and reserve grade playing the opening match at 11am.