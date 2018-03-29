Tigress spirit inspires new Tweed coach

READY TO ROAR: Premiership player Shane Art has taken the coaching reins this season for the Tweed Coast Tigeresses.

READY TO ROAR: Premiership player Shane Art has taken the coaching reins this season for the Tweed Coast Tigeresses.

AFL: The Tweed Coast Tigers women's AFL team came within a whisker of a grand final berth in their debut season and now they're seeking fresh talent in a bid to go a few steps further this year.

Inspired by the way the team tackled their debut season, club foundation player and premiership winner Shane Art has taken over from Katie Patison as coach.

"They just played with so much heart from that very first game last year. It really got me inspired to want to get involved again - there's nothing like that feeling you get playing good footy,” Art said.

"I've played with many players who have come from other sports. It's a hard game to learn with all the tactics and variations. We really encourage everyone to come down and see what it's all about.”

Rachel Kelly and Elle Crawley have been named co-captains for the side this season. Crawley is also one of two women's players who are part of the club committee for the first time.

"I think that just shows what a wonderful, inclusive club this is, at training, on the field and running the club on the committee,” Kelly said.

"We'd love to see more new faces this year. Please come and watch us play or have a run at training, it's so much fun.”

New players are welcome for all teams. The regular season starts in late April.