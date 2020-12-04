Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dating

TikTok used to find ‘mystery hottie’

by Phoebe Loomes
4th Dec 2020 10:44 AM

 

A woman has used TikTok to find a mystery hottie who left a cute message on her phone after she lost it at a music festival.

Cherie Jones lost her phone while she was partying at NYE in the Park in Sydney in 2018 when a storm hit the festival.

However, her phone was luckily picked up by a mystery man and his friend, who took it upon themselves to take it to security.

The mystery man recorded a video on her phone, saying, "We have your phone, don't worry! We'll hand it in. We'll hand it in to security."

Cherie was so taken by the handsome man in the video that she put out a call on TikTok to find him, in an adorable video that quickly went viral.

RELATED: Dating app ad campaign's key message

Cherie Jones called on TikTok users to help her find the mystery man.
Cherie Jones called on TikTok users to help her find the mystery man.

RELATED: Model helps women bust cheating men

"Help me find the man who handed my phone into security after a storm at a festival," she wrote.

Amazingly, the mystery man was quickly identified within a day.

"That's Nick! He's my best mate. Just look up his name on Instagram," one man commented on the post.

"Looks like the power of TikTok has brought us together," Cherie commented on the post.

"I want to come to the wedding," another user said.

"Oh my god he's gorgeous!" another wrote.

"TikTok be better than the FBI in finding someone," another joked.

However, like all good love stories, it's not always smooth sailing, and Cherie's mystery man is actually already in a relationship.

Cherie said she was 'disappointed' but encouraged women to 'shoot your shot'.
Cherie said she was 'disappointed' but encouraged women to 'shoot your shot'.

Cherie shared a screen shot of messages between the pair, where Nick confirmed he's seeing someone.

The young woman said she was, "a little disappointed, but oh well".

"Don't be afraid to shoot your shot ladies."

Originally published as TikTok used to find 'mystery hottie'

The unknown man left a video on her phone before handing it into a lost and found two years ago.
The unknown man left a video on her phone before handing it into a lost and found two years ago.
@vodkalimesoda

NYE in the park 2018 Sydney 🥺 ##fyp ##foryoupage ##greenscreenvideo

♬ original sound - Heavenly! 🕊

More Stories

Show More
lifestyle mystery man relationships tiktok

Just In

    Word to ban when job hunting

    Word to ban when job hunting
    • 4th Dec 2020 11:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19’s impact on preschools on agenda for MP‘s tour

        Premium Content COVID-19’s impact on preschools on agenda for MP‘s tour

        Education SHADOW Minister for Early Childhood Learning Jodie Harrison is visiting Far North Coast preschools.

        Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

        Premium Content Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

        News The man faces charges of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm

        Teen who assaulted 9 year old child faces court

        Premium Content Teen who assaulted 9 year old child faces court

        News THE now 18-year-old was expected to go to trial next year.

        Faces behind Gold Coast’s horrific domestic violence killings

        Premium Content Faces behind Gold Coast’s horrific domestic violence...

        Crime Some of the most horrendous cases reported WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT