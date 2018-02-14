Menu
Tim sees the world through a different lens

SAY CHEESE: Kingscliff resident Tim Morrissey, who has Down Syndrome, has started his own photography business.
Aisling Brennan
KINGSCLIFF resident Tim Morrissey is challenging the way people view the world by capturing his hometown in new ways with his camera.

Living with Down Syndrome, Mr Morrissey admits there's been some challenges for him to feel a part of the community but since taking up photography he's found many people are supporting his passion.

"Photography is like art but behind that are the people who open up and bring out kindness in the world,” Mr Morrissey said.

"Photography puts out to the word that we are proud of something, we are loving people.”

Mr Morrissey, who is also a disabilities advocate, said he hoped his photography would encourage people to become more welcoming to people with disabilities.

"All people with disabilities are loving, kind people,” he said.

"Be gentle and respect them. Everywhere you go, show respect for them. Don't make a judgement if you don't know them, look after them and help them.”

Mr Morrissey was awarded the 2017 Tweed Shire Access and Inclusion Awards Certificate of Merit for his commitment to the community.

To view Mr Morrissey's photos, visit www.timmorrissey866.wixsite.com/films-by- morrissey.

