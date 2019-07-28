Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glenreagh wood chopper Dan Shipman competes in the 11 inch standing block heat.
Glenreagh wood chopper Dan Shipman competes in the 11 inch standing block heat. Kathryn Lewis
News

ONE OF A KIND: Timber festival a cut above the rest

Kathryn Lewis
by
28th Jul 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS turned out to Glenreagh to revel in the wood chopping action on Saturday.

Festival president Chris Hanson was stoked with the day which was a "raging success".

He said more than 4000 timber lovers turned out to Glenreagh Recreational Reserve.

"That's the best attendance we've had in the fours years I've been running it," he said.

GALLERY: Were you snapped by our photographer at the Timber Festival?

Mr Hanson said publicity had pushed the festival to be a cut above this year with outstanding turnout.

Back by popular demand the 'tree climb' event drew in huge crowds, and Mr Hanson is hopeful they can bring it back for next year's festival.

"It's something that is not often done," he said.

"So the axemen don't get a chance to practice it too much."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Glenreagh wood chopper Dan Shipman, has travelled around the country to show off his skills, but he said his local festival will always hold importance.

"My Father and both my Grandfathers chopped, my Uncles as well, so it runs in the family," he said.

"It's just a laidback, friendly sport."

 

 

 

 

 

 

glenreagh glenreagh recreational reserve timber festival
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Labor's new leader pledges support for the Tweed

    premium_icon Labor's new leader pledges support for the Tweed

    Politics Jodi McKay told the Tweed Daily News TAFE and youth unemployment were at the heart of her agenda.

    How to research your family origins for free

    premium_icon How to research your family origins for free

    News Access to 299 million immigration records for a limited time

    Thug just two suburbs from grieving mum

    premium_icon Thug just two suburbs from grieving mum

    News “If I see him down the street, I don’t know what I’m going to do."

    We've been looking forward to it: Jordan

    premium_icon We've been looking forward to it: Jordan

    Rugby League Mustangs and Hornets renew their rivalry this afternoon