Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fred Becker, a third generation timber worker, was found dead inside his fire-ravaged home in Maramingo Creek near Genoa on Wednesday night.
Fred Becker, a third generation timber worker, was found dead inside his fire-ravaged home in Maramingo Creek near Genoa on Wednesday night.
Environment

Timber worker named as bushfire victim

by Suzan Delibasic
3rd Jan 2020 5:33 PM

A much-loved timber worker has been identified as the second victim of East Gippsland's bushfire tragedy.

Fred Becker, a third generation timber worker, was found dead inside his fire-ravaged home in Maramingo Creek near Genoa on Wednesday night.

His body was discovered by his family, who are now understood to be evacuating from the town.

Ron Becker confirmed his brother's death to the Herald Sun on Friday, but said he had no further comment to make.

It's understood Mr Becker collapsed and suffered a heart attack after working around the clock to put out flames at his and neighbouring properties.

Fred Becker (right) with brother Ron(left) who confirmed his death. Picture: Facebook
Fred Becker (right) with brother Ron(left) who confirmed his death. Picture: Facebook

Fred's father Alex Becker established the saw mill 90 years ago, with the business being described on Facebook as the area's last family-owned saw mill.

Mr Becker joins Buchan great-grandfather and town "larrikin" Mick Roberts, 67, as the only confirmed deaths at this stage.

His body was discovered by his nephew, Jason, who delivered the sad news to family.

Mr Roberts was a cattleman who loved his family and farm, located on 450 acres of land on Sunny Point Rd.

RELATED:

28 PEOPLE MISSING IN VIC FIRES

INSIDE 20- JOURNEY AWAITING MALLACOTA EXACUEES

MUSICIANS HOST BUSHFIRE BENEFIT GIGS

East Gippsland Shire Mayor John White said the town continued to suffer "devastating losses".

"It's just been the most horrible news to know there has been two confirmed fatalities - my thoughts are with their families and the community," Mr White said.

"It's also been so devastating to see the loss of homes and destruction to the community."

suzan.delibasic@news.com.au

bushfire death fred becker victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Our photographer’s best sports photos of 2019

        premium_icon GALLERY: Our photographer’s best sports photos of 2019

        Sport From producing national champions to world titleholders, the Tweed has a proud history of sporting achievement and the Tweed Daily News has been proud to be...

        Millionaire business identity faces company wind-up

        premium_icon Millionaire business identity faces company wind-up

        Business Michael Sheargold chased over alleged decade-old tax bill.

        Stolen car explodes in flames

        premium_icon Stolen car explodes in flames

        Crime Car missing three weeks located engulfed by flames

        15 criminal cases that shocked the Tweed this year

        premium_icon 15 criminal cases that shocked the Tweed this year

        Crime A violent death at Jack Evans Boat Harbour, one of the largest drug busts this year...