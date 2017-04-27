Time for Tweed to declare on public housing

TWEED social housing tenants can use a seven-week amnesty that began this week to declare undisclosed income, financial assets, property and unauthorised occupants, Minister for Social Housing Pru Goward said.

"Public housing tenants pay rent based on the total household's income and assets,” she said.

"If they do not declare their income, assets or additional people living in their home, then they are not paying the correct rent. It's important that FACS has all the correct information to ensure a fair system for everyone.”

During the 2014 amnesty, more than 10,000 calls and 600 online forms or emails were received from tenants declaring undisclosed income, assets and property.

Ms Goward said results from two previous amnesties had generated more than $10 million in additional rent.

Members of the public can also contact Family and Community Services with allegations about tenants during the amnesty and tenants will have a chance to respond to these claims.

Visit www.facs.nsw.gov.au/

amnesty or phone 1800 422 322 to make a declaration.