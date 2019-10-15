Time is running out to nominate your local hero

Nominations for the Tweed’s Australia Day Awards close this Friday.

NOW is the time to nominate an extraordinary person, sporting club or school who are doing great things and deserved to be recognised.

The awards will be presented at the Tweed Shire Australia Day Awards Ceremony on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Council are also inviting not-for-profit organisations and community groups to apply for funding to host an event on Australia Day.

Financial assistance of up to $300 is available to successful applicants.

These applications also close this Friday, October 18.

For information, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/AustraliaDay.