Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nominations for the Tweed’s Australia Day Awards close this Friday.
Nominations for the Tweed’s Australia Day Awards close this Friday.
Community

Time is running out to nominate your local hero

Jodie Callcott
15th Oct 2019 12:00 PM

NOW is the time to nominate an extraordinary person, sporting club or school who are doing great things and deserved to be recognised.

Nominations for the Tweed’s Australia Day Awards close this Friday.

The awards will be presented at the Tweed Shire Australia Day Awards Ceremony on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Council are also inviting not-for-profit organisations and community groups to apply for funding to host an event on Australia Day.

Financial assistance of up to $300 is available to successful applicants.

These applications also close this Friday, October 18.

For information, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/AustraliaDay.

australia day awards
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Ziebell brothers dominate on opening day

    premium_icon Ziebell brothers dominate on opening day

    Cricket The premiers started the season against Tintenbar-East Ballina on Saturday, and finished in a commanding position heading into next weekend’s second day of the match

    • 15th Oct 2019 10:45 AM
    Cabarita hotel receives another honour

    premium_icon Cabarita hotel receives another honour

    News Travel publisher Condé Nast Traveler named the Tweed icon number five in their...

    • 15th Oct 2019 10:21 AM
    Millionaire’s alleged threats to ex-bikie’s wife

    premium_icon Millionaire’s alleged threats to ex-bikie’s wife

    Crime Paul Picone accused of threatening to ‘bury’ ex-bikie’s wife

    Man blames security staff for drink driving

    premium_icon Man blames security staff for drink driving

    Crime A man who was caught drink driving more than three times the legal limit has blamed...