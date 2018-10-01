Time not an issue for Point Danger crew

WITH the state border running straight through the headquarters of Marine Rescue Point Danger, you would think time would be more of an issue during daylight savings.

But for the Point Danger crew, their extensive training means the only difficulties they face are logging in the boats of confused operators.

Deputy unit commander Nick Wythe said boats registered in Queensland but coming out of Tweed Heads caused the most confusion.

"It does cause confusion with boats logging on, as you can appreciate coming out of Tweed Heads, some of the boats are registered in Queensland, some in NSW, but our operators are attuned to that, so they'll ask the question if they're talking daylight savings or Queensland time,” he said.

"It creates questionability but our people are so attuned they just ask the question.”

Mr Wythe said he believed daylight savings should be introduced in Southeast Queensland so everyone could enjoy the sunshine for longer.

"From our point of view on the border, why have two different time zones when you live five minutes away from each other,” he said.

"Given the lifestyle in southern Queensland, the surfing culture and the outdoor activities, it seems a bit crazy.”

Daylight saving time in NSW will begin at 2am this Sunday, October 7, with clocks moving forward by one hour.

It is the first time in seven years that daylight saving has started a week later, due to the first Sunday of the month falling on October 7, a week after the normal long-weekend change.

Rick Koenig