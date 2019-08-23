Time ticking for bowls club's decision on doomed DA

TWEED HEADS Bowls Club are still yet to make a decision on whether or not to rescind their doomed development allocation, and come back to the negotiating table with the council.

The bowls club was given a three-week period to make a decision to pull the application, after hearing their proposal to axe 188 car parks from their premise was not going to be accepted by the council at the August 1 meeting.

Council staff have recommended the application be dismissed, and failure to pull their application will result in it being rejected.

Council documents state the bowls club believed the reduction of the car parks would still meet the demands of its members, however council staff sighted inconsistencies between that assessment and the original application which was lodge in 2012, when the redevelopments were first proposed.

The Tweed Heads Bowls Club confirmed board members would meet today to discuss their options, with the deadline for a decision by midday on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Tweed Shire Council said they expected to be notified of the decision after the meeting.

"The General Manager of the Tweed Heads Bowls Club has advised that they will be discussing this matter at their Board meeting on 23 August and will confirm with Council their position after that meeting," the spokesperson said.

"The applicant has until midday on Tuesday withdraw the DA of their own accord otherwise the DA will be refused under staff delegation."

When asked why the loss of 188 car parks at the bowls club would affect business district of Tweed Heads, the council spokesperson said the expected increase of illegal parking was a major factor for the council's decision.

"The proposed removal of 188 car parking spaces without replacement is likely to have a detrimental impact on car parking and traffic in the local area which is already experiencing high demand," the spokesperson said.

"It would be expected that the incidence of illegal and unsafe parking would result and an increased council resource demand regarding regulation of on-street parking in the future.

"Council has evidence through complaints and staff observation that the surrounding area is the location of ongoing car parking and traffic concerns.

"The removal of car parking is likely to detrimentally impact the club's operations."