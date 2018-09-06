Time to break the silence on child sexual assault

Bravehearts founder Hetty Johnston hopes our region will join the fight against child sex assault by chalking it up for White Balloon Day, on Friday, September 8.

TWEED MP Geoff Provest is calling on the community to get behind Braveheart's National White Balloon Day - Australia's only national awareness and fundraising campaign dedicated to preventing child sexual assault.

White Balloon Day will be held tomorrow and aims to educate children, parents and adults of the need to protect kids from the heinous crime that affects more than 60,000 children across Australia every year.

Mr Provest said child protection is everybody's business and the crime does not discriminate.

He said children of all ages, genders, socio-economic and cultural backgrounds were affected.

"Children deserve to grow up feeling safe and secure, and be able to trust the adults in their life,” Mr Provest said.

"White Balloon Day is about 'breaking the silence' and empowering children and young people to speak out and speak up if they feel unsafe.”

During National Child Protection Week everyone with can children stay safe by participating in White Balloon Day or making a donation to support Bravehearts' vital work.

Bravehearts offers specialised support, education and training services for children, families, schools, childcare centres and organisations.

For more information on how you can support White Balloon Day, visit: https://whiteballoonday.com.au/