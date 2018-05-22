Menu
The Tweed Heads Hospital
SCOTT POWICK
News

Time to end the divide over our hospital

by Nikki Todd
22nd May 2018

FOR more than five years, the Tweed Daily News has campaigned alongside medical staff at Tweed Hospital calling for an injection of funds into the facility.

The NSW Government's announcement in June 2017 to fund a $534 million new greenfield hospital was a massive win for this community. To see the debate over the site of the new hospital descend into such bitter acrimony is heart-breaking.

To help build bridges and reunite our community - and after extensive consultation with stakeholders - the Tweed Daily News will host the next community meeting over the issue, with an independent moderator to conduct the proceedings.

The aim of this is to provide an inclusive environment to those in favour of the current site and against it. We hope this will help heal the divide by providing a neutral platform from which to run the meeting.

It will be held after the extended EOI process closes and NSW Health Infrastructure has made its final decision. We will ensure all stakeholders are represented so as to provide as much information as possible.

Details, including venue and date, will be announced in due course. Stay tuned!

- Nikki Todd, Editor

Tweed Daily News

