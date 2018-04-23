Time to play at Tweed Heads Croquet Club

LET'S PLAY: Richmond MP Justine Elliot with members of the Tweed Heads Croquet Club.

THE grass is now greener at Tweed Heads Croquet Club thanks to a new lawn roller funded by the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Program.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said she was pleased to see the club had the capabilities to improve its facilities.

"I congratulate Tweed Heads Croquet Club on this important project,” Mrs Elliot said.

"They have matched the federal funding of $4000 bringing the total value of the project to $8000 for a croquet lawn roller.

"The new lawn roller will provide a level playing surface, improving safety for members, which is particularly good news for the club's older members.

"Our local Stronger Communities Program delivers funding across the Richmond electorate for small capital grants supporting projects that will contribute to the vibrancy and viability of our region.”

Mrs Elliot encouraged anyone interested in playing croquet to visit the Tweed Heads Croquet Club.

"The croquet club is always looking for new players, and it's a wonderful way to be active outdoors in friendly company,” Mrs Elliot said.

Anyone interested in coming along is invited to phone Ray Gocke on 0418507757.