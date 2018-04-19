Time to play hardball with airport taxis

WORK on stage two of the Gold Coast Airport expansion will carried out solely in NSW, a point which Tweed MP Geoff Provest hopes can be used as leverage to resolving one of the key Cross Border stumbling blocks - point to point transport.

The issue of Tweed taxis being unable to pick up fares heading back into the Tweed from the Gold Coast has been a sticking point for Cross Border Commissioner James Mctavish who has raised it with Queensland Transport Department officials.

While Tweed taxis and Uber drivers can't operate in Queensland, their Gold Coast counterpart can pick up in NSW and take fares back across the border.

With the new international terminal contained within NSW, Mr Provest has threatened to bring in similar restrictions for Gold Coast cabs who might not be able to get lucrative overseas fares, usually bound for destinations such as Surfers Paradise or Broadbeach.

Mr Provest said he had spoken with NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance who was very supportive in seeking a resolution to the border problem.

"We aren't seek that much, just the right to pick up fares from as far north as Tugun, especially John Flynn Private Hospital and bring them back across the border,” here said.

"NSW has been more than fair in this regard allowing Gold Coast cabs to do that coming back in to Queensland if they have a frae which takes then into the Tweed but Queensland Transport seems to be very 'bloody minded' about reciprocal rights.

"With the construction of the new international terminal solely within NSW, if we don't get any progress on the taxi issue, I think it might be time to start playing hard ball with our Queensland counterparts.

"I would also urge the Gold Coast Airports management to show us some support in this issues as it is a matter which affects them too.”