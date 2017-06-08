Time to tackle men's suicide with new campaign

A NEW campaign has been launched to address what has been labelled 'the national suicide emergency' and its impact on Australian men and their families.

Lifeline Australia CEO Pete Shmigel said the 'Our Toughest Challenge Yet' campaign would aim to break down traditional male values of stoicism and masculinity.

"With suicides rising to 10-year-plus high levels - and six Australian men taking their own lives every day - the 'Our Toughest Challenge Yet' campaign showcases the strength of people who have come through the other side of immense personal challenges,” Mr Shmigel said. "We know from our more than 850,000 interactions across our 24/7 crisis support services each year that reaching out when you're struggling can be one of the toughest actions someone can take - it shows real courage.

"And while we have a wonderful culture of mateship in Australia, outdated ideas about stoicism and masculinity mean we often don't reach out to our friends and loved ones during tough times.

"Indeed, only 40% of callers to Lifeline's 13 11 14 crisis line are male, while 75% of people who die by suicide are male.

"So, if you're struggling ... I strongly encourage you to reach out to a mate, a loved one or support service like Lifeline.”

For 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services, call 131114 or visit www. lifeline.org.au/gethelp.