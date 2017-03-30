Time to visit this hidden gem as word begins to spread

GOOD FIND: Lost cafe owner Ryan Parsons operates on the philosophy that quality will be rewarded.

THROUGH its focus on fresh, natural food prepared in-house and coffee that comes with a money-back guarantee, a hidden Tweed Heads South cafe is building a loyal following.

Husband and wife team Ryan and Allie Parsons, who are behind Lost Espresso Bar, credit their approach to the business's success, and say it proves it's not always about location so much as the quality of what's being served.

"We don't buy in any cakes or banana breads or raspberry breads, we make all that on site,” he said.

"And all our burgers, such as our pulled pork, the lamb, we do all that.”

"It seems to go alright for our little hidden spot.”

Freshly prepared sandwiches are always a hit. SCOTT POWICK

Tucked out of sight at The Hub, Mr Parsons acknowledges the location is not where one might typically expect to find a bustling cafe.

But as regulars would know, the cafe has a revolving door most mornings.

Mr Parsons said when he opened two years ago he wasn't put off by the shop space and knew through previous business experience, if he created something built on quality and consistency word would eventually spread.

Lost Cafe at Tweed Heads. SCOTT POWICK

"That's why I called it Lost: because you've basically got to be lost to find it,” he said.

"I used to have a pizza shop up the other end of the coast and it was in a worse location than that but we used to win a lot of competitions for our food, including best pizza on the Lifestyle Food channel, and that's why I took on the coffee shop.

"I knew if we had good product and service, people would find us.”

Not content with conquering the breakfast scene, the team at Lost also put on a special set-menu for evening events.

See its Facebook page to find out when the next is planned.

Lost Espresso

Web: www.facebook.

com/Lostexpressobar/

Address: Shop 15, Tweed Hub, 112-140 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads

Phone: 07 5513 1374

Opening times: Monday to Friday, 7am-2pm