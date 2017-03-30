28°
News

Time to visit this hidden gem as word begins to spread

Mitchell Crawley | 30th Mar 2017 11:28 AM
GOOD FIND: Lost cafe owner Ryan Parsons operates on the philosophy that quality will be rewarded.
GOOD FIND: Lost cafe owner Ryan Parsons operates on the philosophy that quality will be rewarded. SCOTT POWICK

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THROUGH its focus on fresh, natural food prepared in-house and coffee that comes with a money-back guarantee, a hidden Tweed Heads South cafe is building a loyal following.

Husband and wife team Ryan and Allie Parsons, who are behind Lost Espresso Bar, credit their approach to the business's success, and say it proves it's not always about location so much as the quality of what's being served.

"We don't buy in any cakes or banana breads or raspberry breads, we make all that on site,” he said.

"And all our burgers, such as our pulled pork, the lamb, we do all that.”

"It seems to go alright for our little hidden spot.”

Freshly prepared sandwiches are always a hit.
Freshly prepared sandwiches are always a hit. SCOTT POWICK

Tucked out of sight at The Hub, Mr Parsons acknowledges the location is not where one might typically expect to find a bustling cafe.

But as regulars would know, the cafe has a revolving door most mornings.

Mr Parsons said when he opened two years ago he wasn't put off by the shop space and knew through previous business experience, if he created something built on quality and consistency word would eventually spread.

Lost Cafe at Tweed Heads.
Lost Cafe at Tweed Heads. SCOTT POWICK

"That's why I called it Lost: because you've basically got to be lost to find it,” he said.

"I used to have a pizza shop up the other end of the coast and it was in a worse location than that but we used to win a lot of competitions for our food, including best pizza on the Lifestyle Food channel, and that's why I took on the coffee shop.

"I knew if we had good product and service, people would find us.”

Not content with conquering the breakfast scene, the team at Lost also put on a special set-menu for evening events.

See its Facebook page to find out when the next is planned.

Lost Espresso

Web: www.facebook.

com/Lostexpressobar/

Address: Shop 15, Tweed Hub, 112-140 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads

Phone: 07 5513 1374

Opening times: Monday to Friday, 7am-2pm

The home-made banana bread is a drawcard at Lost.
The home-made banana bread is a drawcard at Lost. SCOTT POWICK
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cafe lost restaurant and bar tweed heads and coolangatta

ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed flood warnings; road and school closures

ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed flood warnings; road and school...

Road and school closures as rain pours down in Tweed, warnings for high tide tonight

Time to visit this hidden gem as word begins to spread

GOOD FIND: Lost cafe owner Ryan Parsons operates on the philosophy that quality will be rewarded.

Lost Tweed cafe develops following

Midwives' role is in the spotlight at conference

Southern Cross University Midwifery Society members Inny Ilade, Sunae Reilly, Lara Dawes and Christine Sutton are hosting the annual midwifery conference.

Six speakers provide information about midwifery.

Gig guide: What's on in the Tweed music scene

Legendary group the Violent Femmes play Twin Towns on Friday night.

Violent Femmes and Pseudo Echo headline week ahead

Local Partners

Time to visit this hidden gem as word begins to spread

A focus on fresh, natural food prepared in-house and coffee that comes with a money-back guarantee helps hidden Tweed cafe build loyal following.

Terranora Lakes Country Club fire prompts calls for a fix

Firefighters at Terranora Lakes Country Club.

Another blaze at the derelict Terranora Lakes Country Club

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Brand new music evolves with Country superstar

Adam Brand's 33 date national tour is underway.

Australia's Country favourite hits the road

Gig Guide: Big weekend of music ahead

John Paul Young plays Twin Towns on Saturday night.

What's happening on the Tweed?

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Foxtel’s gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

Gig guide: What's on in the Tweed music scene

Legendary group the Violent Femmes play Twin Towns on Friday night.

Violent Femmes and Pseudo Echo headline week ahead

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Impressive Waterfront Duplex

2/1 Tattler Court, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $490,000 ...

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase an immaculately presented duplex with large open plan living and fantastic outdoor entertaining area with gorgeous...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $590,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

• Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262 sqm elevated block with options to renovate or re-develop...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $490,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 $975,000 ...

Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it rivals perfection. The potential is here for someone to create a...

Coolangatta&#39;s Best Kept Secret

21 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 2 1 $995,000

This two-storey home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect beachside home. Situated in the ideal location backing directly onto...

Second Opportunity - Collapsed Contract

11/7-9 Stapylton Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Admire the panoramic hinterland and ocean views from your private top floor balcony. This property is perfectly positioned within a short stroll to the white sands...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 1ST APRIL 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for...

Being beachside at Pottsville

House of the Week - 130 Overall Drive, Pottsville NSW.

Check out this week's feature property.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

House prices up as Tweed lures buyers

The Tweed lifestyle is attracting plenty of buyers to the region.

Casuarina keeps top spot in strong market.

Beach bliss in Rainbow Bay

22/265 Boundary St, Rainbow Bay

Have a look at the house of the week.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!