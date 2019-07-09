Time under your doona is time well spent

IT'S that time of year again. You know, the time when you're alert for anyone sneezing or sniffling around you, lest they pass on some of those dreaded flu bugs. After contact with a germy person out and about you find yourself mentally checking that you've got your cold onset remedy close at hand. We're all thinking about avoiding the flu completely this year, and I'd like to offer you more tools to help.

The first is a quote I came across attributed to Mahatma Ghandi - that there is more to life than increasing its speed. One of those sayings that has you nodding your head in recognition, particularly if your life seems too busy right now. The other is your bed. Because the more time you spend in it, slowing down and sleeping, the stronger your immune system will be and the faster your recovery if you do succumb.

Our immune systems thrive on sleep. Once you're snoozing your levels of cortisol (the stress hormone) start to diminish, and that is the signal your immune system has been waiting for. At last, a chance to get in and really throw some fire power at those low level infections lurking in the corners; through building some new immune components.

When you're awake, and particularly when you're stressed, your immune system is instructed to hold back getting involved in fighting disease, because your body believes the only important thing right now is handling whatever is causing the stress. And, let's face it, most of us are more stressed than we'd like to be. Sleep time is repair time for your body.

I've noticed that the people who find it easiest to catch the flu and the hardest to fight it off are the people who refuse to slow down to recuperate. Although I couldn't point to any scientific research on the topic, my experience in clinic has been that the people who just soldier on when they succumb to illness are those who take the longest to recover.

So now's the time of year to stuff those hot water bottles into your bed, burrow down under the blankets and allow yourself some extra hours of sleep. Your immune system will appreciate the chance to work, and you're more likely to get through the winter without losing time to fighting off a virus. Extra time under your doona could be time well spent.

Olwen Anderson is a naturopath and counsellor.

