Timeline revealed for Kingscliff thoroughfare’s facelift

THE main thoroughfare in Kingscliff is due for a facelift in the next fortnight.

Work to repair rebuild a lengthy section of Marine Pde will begin on February 17, weather permitting.

Block by block, Tweed Shire Council contractors will start at Wommin Bay Rd and move south to just beyond Beach St.

Each block of Marine Pdewill be fully closed to traffic and street parking during work hours as the worksite travels south.

Residents and holiday park visitors will be allowed access through the worksite to enter and exit driveways but through-motorists and beachgoers will be directed to alternate routes through detours.

The work to stabilise the road involves milling off the old asphalt surface.

Soft spots in the road substructure will then be repaired by mixing cement into the underlying gravel material and re-compacting the road base.

A waterproofing seal is then applied to the exposed gravel surface and then the final asphalt seal.

A council spokeswoman said residents should expect mostly short delays to get in and out of driveways.

"However, once the cement mix is added and watered in, they should expect long delays as the job cannot be shut down until compaction is complete. The contractors will advise residents ahead of starting this task so they can get out beforehand if they need to.," the spokeswoman said.

The work is expected to take two weeks if it doesn't rain.

Residents are advised that this work can be noisy.

An information flyer will be delivered to nearby residents this week.

For more information on Tweed roadworks and closures, see myroadinfo.com.au or tweed.nsw.gov.au/RoadWorks.