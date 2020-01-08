TIMELINE REVEALED: Major Murwillumbah road upgrade works

The work is on track for completion by January 28.

Jodie Dixon

A TIMELINE has been revealed for two Murwillumbah street upgrades with council warning of traffic diversion routes in place of the road works.

Work has resumed on the $1.5m upgrade of Wollumbin St and has also started on a $640,000 upgrade of a 560m section of Kyogle Rd at Bray Park.

The new work on Kyogle Rd will result in a half-kilometre section of Kyogle Rd, southwest of Park Ave, being reduced to one lane during work hours from for eight weeks as the road section is rebuilt.

Motorists are advised to travel early to accommodate likely delays.

The existing worksite on Wollumbin St, from Nullum St to Byangum Rd, will remain closed to all traffic until the start of the new school year.

The existing one-way system around the mega block that includes Sunnyside Mall - that is, via Commercial Rd, Condong, Brisbane and Wollumbin streets - will remain in place until the end of the project.

This week to improve safety and provide physical separation of eastbound and westbound turning traffic at the intersection of Condong and Riverview streets, Tweed Shire Council established a new one-way traffic flow system around the block bordered by Condong, Riverview, Prince and Nullum streets.

Southbound traffic will continue to travel via Condong St and on to Riverview St, while northbound traffic will exit Riverview St at Prince St and do the block before entering Condong St.

A council spokeswoman said the change has been made to eliminate any conflict between oncoming heavy vehicles attempting to negotiate the tight turn at the intersection of Riverview and Condong streets at the same time.

Customers wanting to get to the Top of the Town Shopping Centre can do so by travelling beyond the "local traffic only" signs on Nullum St.

Works completed along Wollumbin St include the construction of new sewer and stormwater mains and the demolition and rebuild of the retaining wall on the upside embankment at the intersection with Riverview St.

Works have now resumed to apply a feature stone cladding to the face of the new retaining wall, complete reconstruction of the road intersection with Nullum St and complete fencing and landscaping.

