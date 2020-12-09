TIMELINE REVEALED: What’s next for Clarrie Hall Dam?

Preparation of the Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed raising of Clarrie Hall Dam is nearing completion.

THE community will soon be able to have their say on the proposal to raise the Clarrie Hall Dam.

The Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed raising of the wall of the dam by 8.5m is almost complete, with public exhibition scheduled to start in March.

If green lit, the project would double the dam's footprint and treble its capacity from 16,000ML to 42,300ML in an effort to provide a secure water supply for the Tweed until at least 2046.

Consultant Eco Logical Australia Pty Ltd and sub-consultant The Comms Team will do the community consultation as the final step to finalise the EIS tipped to start early next year.

The consultation will focus on explaining the EIS document, in 'plain English summaries', so the community can make informed submissions in support or against the proposal.

The EIS document will detail the impacts of the project on the environment, issues like noise and traffic during construction as well as community and cultural values.

Information sessions will also be held in Murwillumbah, Tweed Heads and Uki with the option for community members to phone into the consultations.

A short survey designed to gauge general support or opposition to the project will be published in about February.

Anyone interested in making a submission on the EIS can register to 'Stay Informed' at yoursaytweed.com.au/RaisingClarrieHall and receive an email with relevant dates.

All submissions to the EIS must be formally considered and responded to in a Response to Submission Report.

The will be sent, along with any project modifications and EIS, to the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for final assessment.

DPIE will then make a recommendation to the Minister on whether the project should go ahead and, if so, under what conditions.

If the Minister recommends the project proceeds, the final decision on whether to progress to construction will be made by the Tweed Shire councillors.