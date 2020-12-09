Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Preparation of the Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed raising of Clarrie Hall Dam is nearing completion.
Preparation of the Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed raising of Clarrie Hall Dam is nearing completion.
News

TIMELINE REVEALED: What’s next for Clarrie Hall Dam?

Jessica Lamb
9th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE community will soon be able to have their say on the proposal to raise the Clarrie Hall Dam.

The Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed raising of the wall of the dam by 8.5m is almost complete, with public exhibition scheduled to start in March.

If green lit, the project would double the dam's footprint and treble its capacity from 16,000ML to 42,300ML in an effort to provide a secure water supply for the Tweed until at least 2046.

Consultant Eco Logical Australia Pty Ltd and sub-consultant The Comms Team will do the community consultation as the final step to finalise the EIS tipped to start early next year.

The consultation will focus on explaining the EIS document, in 'plain English summaries', so the community can make informed submissions in support or against the proposal.

The EIS document will detail the impacts of the project on the environment, issues like noise and traffic during construction as well as community and cultural values.

Information sessions will also be held in Murwillumbah, Tweed Heads and Uki with the option for community members to phone into the consultations.

A short survey designed to gauge general support or opposition to the project will be published in about February.

Anyone interested in making a submission on the EIS can register to 'Stay Informed' at yoursaytweed.com.au/RaisingClarrieHall and receive an email with relevant dates.

All submissions to the EIS must be formally considered and responded to in a Response to Submission Report.

The will be sent, along with any project modifications and EIS, to the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment for final assessment.

DPIE will then make a recommendation to the Minister on whether the project should go ahead and, if so, under what conditions.

If the Minister recommends the project proceeds, the final decision on whether to progress to construction will be made by the Tweed Shire councillors.

More Stories

clarrie hall dam twdcommunity twdcouncil twdnews twdwater tweed shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say, ask for better rural health now

        Premium Content Have your say, ask for better rural health now

        News What services would you like to see more in regional and rural health facilities?

        MOST WANTED: 4 people that police are looking for

        Premium Content MOST WANTED: 4 people that police are looking for

        News THESE four people could help solve crimes on the Northern Rivers.

        How would you fix this black spot intersection?

        Premium Content How would you fix this black spot intersection?

        News Residents and visitors can view the concept designs for the project

        How prankster’s video ended in mayhem

        Premium Content How prankster’s video ended in mayhem

        Crime Willem Powerfish faces court after sinking a car and boat trailer in Tweed River