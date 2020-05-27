FULL TIMELINE: When you can access council facilities

Some Tweed community facilities, such as Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre, are beginning to open from next week.

TWEED residents could be back in the pool as early as next week as council revealed a schedule to open facilities with the easing of pandemic restrictions.

But those wanting to stroll through the region's museum will have to wait a few more months.

Tweed Shire Council's list, released today, expects to see Tweed Regional Gallery, the Tip Shop at Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre and Tweed Holiday Parks re-open next week after lockdown.

Mayor Katie Milne said the facilities would reopen in line with the NSW Government's relaxation of restrictions as well as local circumstances and operational requirements.

"The community will no doubt appreciate that reopening is more complex than closing the doors," Cr Milne said.

"The government has emphasised that the reopening of facilities should ensure that Public Health Order requirements are adhered to, including physical spacing and taking care with vulnerable people. Health and hygiene standards are also important.

"We have also been advised by the NSW Government that we must track visitation and adhere to its COVID checklist, so we are developing processes to comply with those conditions.

"Safety is our priority and a number of our visitors, staff and volunteers are vulnerable, so we are putting measures in place to keep them as safe as possible and this has taken a little extra time."

The reopening dates are:

Monday, June 1 - Tweed Regional Aquatic Centres (Kingscliff outdoor pool, bookings essential - available Friday; Murwillumbah, squads only)

Wednesday, June 3 - Tweed Regional Gallery (bookings essential)

Wednesday, June 3 - Tip Shop at Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre (number limits on entry)

Friday, June 5 - Tweed Holiday Parks

Tuesday, June 30 - Tweed Regional Museum Murwillumbah (bookings essential)

Wednesday, July 1 - Richmond-Tweed Regional Library branches at Tweed Heads, Kingscliff and Murwillumbah

Wednesday, July 1 - Community centres at Banora Point and Tweed Heads South, Kingscliff Hall, South Sea Islander Room and Tweed Heads Auditorium

Tuesday, September 15 - Tweed Regional Museum Tweed Heads.

While opening dates for these facilities are being announced to assist the public with planning, the council will work to comply with any new government regulations as they are updated.

This may require changes to procedures at the facilities and potentially changes to opening dates at short notice.

Please note that these facilities may offer a reduced range of services and entry is subject to limits applicable under the Public Health Orders and physical distancing.

Visit the website of each facility for entry details, such as booking times and other restrictions that may apply.

The council is also working towards the safe reopening of customer service centres at Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads and will keep the community updated.

"Many thanks to our community members who have been very patient and understanding while waiting for these important community facilities to reopen," Cr Milne said.

"Together, we have once again shown that our community is resilient and caring and although we might be entering a 'new normal', it's even more important than ever that we maintain concerted COVID safe practices."

This follows the successful recent reopening of skate parks, playgrounds, public barbecues, outdoor exercise equipment and beach carparks in the Tweed.

The Brett Street Cafe now offers seating and will continue to provide takeaway meals (subsidised and affordable).

Pre-ordered meals to go can be collected Tuesday to Friday 11am to 1pm.