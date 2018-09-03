Menu
Amy Ella kicked four goals in the Tigresses' semi final win over Byron.
Sport

Timely treble for Tweed Coast Tigers

by Chris Kimball
3rd Sep 2018 12:00 PM

IT'S taken the Tweed Coast Tigers two years to notch up their first three-grade winning treble on the same day and they saved it for the Northern Rivers AFL sudden-death semi finals.

In front of a big home crowd at Sea Breeze Sportsfields in Pottsville, the seniors and reserves held off strong opposition from Lismore while the women's team were impressive in beating Byron.

All three teams will now travel to take on Ballina next week with a place in the grand final up for grabs.

"We've waited a long time to notch up an all grades win and with our seasons on the line, it couldn't have come at a better time,” Club President Ben Kelly said.

"It was fantastic to see so much community support at the semi finals and a great family atmosphere.

"The Pottsville community genuinely cares about AFL and the superb playing surface at Sea Breeze lends itself to high quality footy.

"That was our last home appearance this year so as a club we want to thank Pottsville for getting behind the team and and all our sponsors and supporters like the Pottsville Beach Sports Club who help to get our teams on the field each season.”

Tweed Daily News

