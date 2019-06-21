Mum's fear as Tim Pullen's killer makes a bid for freedom

Timothy Pullen's mum Leanne (pictured with Tim) has welcomed a court's decision that will see her boy's killer will stay behind bars.

THE killer of Timothy John Pullen has lost his bid for parole, leaving his Mackay mum feeling a great sense of relief that her boy's killer will remain behind bars - for now.

Zane Tray Lincoln was jailed just over two years ago for his involvement in the 2012 abduction and killing of Mr Pullen.

Lincoln ended the 34-year-old's life at Collinsville over a $7000 drug debt and to collect a $30,000 bounty an outlaw motorcycle gang is said to have placed on the victim.

Lincoln pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March 2017 and was sentenced to 11 years behind bars.

Because of time served on remand, he became eligible for parole in 2018.

On Friday, Brisbane Civil Court Justice Sue Brown rejected Lincoln's application for a parole review.

"We are very pleased he has been denied, we were really hoping," Tim's mum Leanne Pullen told the Daily Mercury.

"It could have gone either way."

Lincoln faced an uphill battle to gain early release because Queensland's no body, no parole laws are designed to keep killers behind bars if they refuse to divulge the location of their victim's remains.

It is believed Lincoln and his offsiders Luke Shayne Kister and Stephen Dale Renwick wrapped Mr Pullen in plastic, covered him in logs and then burnt him with the ashes being washed away.

Kister was sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact and Renwick copped five for helping to dispose of Mr Pullen's body.

Kister has been paroled, but Renwick lost his bid for freedom last year after becoming the first person to apply for release under the no body, no parole laws.

Mrs Pullen said Lincoln's full sentence of nine years and Renwick's shorter term would never be enough to pay for her son's life.

"Will he re-appeal? That is all they seen to do," she said.

"Even if he fulfilled his entire sentence, it is not much time.

"Hopefully now that he (Lincoln) has been denied, Renwick will think seriously about what he will do.

"All we can do is hope and pray someone comes forward with information (about Tim's body)." - With ASHLEY PILLHOFER

