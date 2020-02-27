Menu
Elton John performing at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
A Tiny Dancer born during Elton John's concert

Matt Deans
27th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
IT IS said that Elton John's music has the power to move anyone.

That included an expectant mother in labour who's child timed his cue perfectly to enter the world.

"Last night (Tuesday) someone nearly gave birth at the show during Tiny Dancer," Elton told the crowd. 

"They were rushed to hospital and she had a beautiful little boy so that's what we do to people. 

"So if any of you are pregnant tonight watch out." 

The little boy was born in Coffs Harbour Hospital, which is located just around the corner from Coffs Harbour's Ce.x Coffs International Stadium where Elton and the band were performing on Tuesday night. 

Elton shared the story with his fans during his Wednesday night concert - the band's 175th show as part of the final World Tour.

"We are just about a little over half way," Elton said. 

Coffs Harbour's two shows attracted a combined crowd of 28,000 people. 

Elton and the band head to the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday March 4 before rounding out the Australian leg with a closing show at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium on Saturday, March 7. 

