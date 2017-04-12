Tip fee waiver extended for flood debris

Penny Hockings from Tweed Floods Community Drive - Non-Perishable Items inspects some of the flood debris lining the streets at Burringbar last week.

DEBRIS collected during the clean-up of the flood will be able to be delivered to the Stotts Creek tip free of charge over the Easter weekend.

Tweed Shire Council announced today it would extend its free tip service for flood-affected residents to help them with the ongoing clean-up and removal of debris after the flood.

But those accessing the service must provide their driver's licence or proof of address to receive the fee waiver.

Stotts Creek Resource Recovery Centre is located at Leddays Creek Rd, Stotts Creek, off Tweed Valley Way, and will be open on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9am to 3.45pm.

It will be closed on Good Friday.

In a statement issued today, Council said the fee waiver was only extended to those affected by the flood disposing of flood damaged items only. There will be no further extension to the fee waiver period.

For residents with waste not from the flood affected areas, or with additional waste accumulated after the initial clean-up, Council's biannual household kerbside collection commences on Monday, April 24.

Dates of the collection zones will be announced in the next edition of the Tweed Link. This is the final biannual collection, with the service being replaced by a twice-yearly dial-up service from July 1, 2017.

Since Monday, April 3, contractors have collected 4500 tonnes of flood debris from homes and business and predict another 500 tonnes will be collected over coming days.

Many residents in the flood affected areas have seen their debris collected and streets washed down, with the majority of the remaining areas to be serviced ahead of Easter.

Contractors will be returning to flood affected areas after Easter for additional spot cleans as piles of debris reappear ahead of the household kerbside collection commencing April 24.