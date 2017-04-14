Tips for staying healthy after flood

Chinderah locals make the most of flooding on Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah outside the Chinderah Bay News and Cafe.

THE New South Wales Health Department has issued a series of tips to ensure the community stays healthy after the recent floods.

The department urges people to ensure they maintain their personal hygiene during the clean up, including wearing gloves and washing hands thoroughly, so as to avoid potential illness or cross-contamination.

The information packet also suggests:

People should continue to drink plenty of fluids, have frequent breaks and take notice of body temperature.

People are also to be mindful of leftover debris which may be contaminated with sewerage.

All cuts and abrasions should be cleaned, treated with antiseptic and covered immediately.

Mould or mildew may be removed with household bleach, however the strength of the product may ruin some household items.

For more information, visit www.emergency.health. nsw.gov.au.