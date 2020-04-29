Tips to avoid $1000 fine when visiting the beach

Police talk to surfers about why they are at Pat Morton lookout as they seek to ensure only locals are exercising in the area.

Police talk to surfers about why they are at Pat Morton lookout as they seek to ensure only locals are exercising in the area.

WITH restrictions starting to ease across NSW, some people might take the opportunity to hit the surf with their mates.

Surfing Australia has provided some good advice for all those hoping to score some waves while also maintaining the required social distancing expectations and avoid the possible $1000 fine.

1. Surf the spot closest to your home only.

2. Wax up and prepare at home. Put on your wetsuit, boardies and other gear at home before driving to the beach.

3. Follow physical distancing at all times coming and going to the beach. For example, if you have a narrow path to the beach wait an extra minute for it to clear before you walk down.

4. Have a surf and leave immediately, don't chat with mates in the car park. Call them on your phone.

5. If the surfing spot is overcrowded - don't go out

6. Don't paddle next to someone like you would normally. Give them more space.

7. Take it in turns. Do not paddle back over to the peak after catching a wave. Wait your turn patiently on the shoulder.

8. Don't change in the parking lot. Wrap your towel around yourself and go home.

For more information about staying safe in the water and on the beach, visit www.nswis.com.au.

Meanwhile, it's also important to check whether your local beach is open, as some public carparks remain closed along the coast.

Visit your local council website for updates on beach access.