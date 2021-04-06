Tips to ensure your home is mould free this wet season

The arrival is Easter marks the time to bring out the warmer household clothes, and this year it's important to ensure there is no mould on them.

The arrival is Easter marks the time to bring out the warmer household clothes, and this year it's important to ensure there is no mould on them.

After hundreds of millimetres of rain, flash flooding in the first quarter of this year, and further wet rain on the horizon this week, Northern NSW households face two main dilemmas: when to wash clothes and how to keep mould at bay.

According to NSW Health, the key to preventing mould growth is reducing dampness at home.

“Repair all water leaks and plumbing problems e.g. burst water pipes, leaking roof or blocked rain gutters,” the government website suggested.

“If water enters your home, completely clean and dry water-damaged carpets and building materials. Discard material that cannot be cleaned and dried completely.”

To prevent mould at home turn on exhaust fan - particularly when bathing, showering, cooking, doing laundry and drying clothes.

Check on drawers that may have been exposed to humidity, but also linen and other implements that may have been put aside during the summer months.

Open windows when weather permits to improve cross-ventilation.

NSW Health said the spores associated with mould may cause health problems if inhaled.

Symptoms include running or blocked nose, irritation of the eyes and skins and sometimes wheezing.

What to do?

Depending on what the surface to clean is like and the level of mould found on it some suggested solutions may be:

1. Detergent or vinegar: For routine clean up of mouldy surfaces use mild detergent or vinegar diluted in water solution (4 parts vinegar to 1 part water).

2. Bleach solution: If the mould is not readily removed and the item cannot be discarded use diluted bleach solution (250ml of bleach in 4 litres of water) to clean the surface.

When using bleach protective equipment is recommended: PVC or nitrate rubber gloves; safety glasses; and safety shoes.

Make sure the area is well-ventilated while you are cleaning with bleach.

Ensure the surface is dried completely once cleaned.

Absorbent materials, such as carpet may need to be professionally cleaned or replaced if they are contaminated with mould.

Extensive mould growth throughout the walls and ceilings of a home.

3. Tea Tree oil: Add 15 drops of your chosen oil into a spray bottle. Spray onto mouldy areas and leave for two hours, spray a bit more, wipe away.

4. Vodka: The cheaper the better. Put some straight vodka into your spray bottle. Spray, leave for an hour, wipe off with warm water.

Spores associated with mould may cause health problems if inhaled. Picture: Zak Simmonds

5. Hydrogen peroxide: Mix two parts water and one part hydrogen peroxide into the spray bottle. Spray generously over the affected area.

Allow solution to sit for 10-15 minutes then use the scrubber to brush away stubborn mould stains. Wipe away any mould debris and allow to dry.

6. Supermarket spray and wipe mould killers: Spray the anti-mould directly onto the mouldy areas, making sure to follow the instructions on the bottle. Then simply wait a few minutes for the spray to do its job.

Mould cleaning.

7. Soapy water: As soon as you see mould you first need to remove it using a scrubber or a salt paper, then wash the area with soapy water. Use detergents to wash mould away and then repeat washing the area everyday to avoid mould regrowth.

8. Distilled ethanol: Visit any pest control store to buy a special type of distilled ethanol. Spray it in the mould-struck areas. Ethanol kills mould and also controls mould regrowth in the mould prone areas.

9. Grapefruit extract: Mix 10 drops of grapefruit seed extract per cup of water and pour into a spray bottle, shake well.

Spray the solution directly onto the mould and leave for 5-10 minutes. Use a scrub to brush and remove the debris.

If mould persists, call a professional.