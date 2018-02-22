Titans brimming with Tweed talent

TRIO: Paul Rimington, former Australian hooker Noel Kelly and Titans' CEO Graham Annesley make a formidable front row at the MOL luncheon at Seagulls.

ALL four home-bred Titans footballers at the Tweed District Men of League luncheon at Seagulls last Friday were brimming with confidence that a much-improved season was about to kick-off.

Bilambil Jets' product, Ryan James, who was captain last season and is firming to again hold the role; Paul Broughton; medal winner Anthony Don; local boy returning home Michael Gordon and Kevin Proctor who is recovering from a training injury, all said they had never trained so hard in the pre-season.

Each listed two or three youngsters in the Titans' ranks they believed would successfully break into the NRL this season.

Titans CEO Graham Annesley said he believed they had a good blend in their senior squad with 13 players coming from the Gold Coast-Tweed area.

"I know head coach Garth Brennan is keen to explore locals clubs looking for talent,” said Annesley.

He said he was looking forward to a much-improved performance this season.

Proctor said he was confident he would be right to play in round one but Don, who is recovering from off-season surgery, said he would not be far off starting in the first round but either round two or three might be more realistic.

Part-owner Darryl Kelly asked everyone at the luncheon to become Titans' members as he appealed to the grassroot supporters to get behind the club this season.

"We are facing a big challenge up the road with the AFL putting $25.5mil into the Suns last season,” he said. "Everyone at the Titans is committed to having a winning team this season and their hard work is very encouraging.”