Titans come to Seagulls for annual charity

TITANS' executive chairman Dennis Watt and football manager Anthony Laffranchi will be special guests at the Tweed District Men of League Sportsmen's Luncheon at Seagulls on Friday, February 21.

Rugby league immortal Mal Meninga, the Titans' culture manager, is a long- time strong supporters of the Men of League and although he has commitments with the All Stars' team he is almost certain to be at the luncheon.

This is the third consecutive year the MOL luncheon has been at Seagulls and top Titans' executive officers have been present each year to honestly answer the sometimes curly questions.

Laffranchi said there was a new attitude and atmosphere at the club under new coach Justin Holbrook and he felt players and supporters and players were set for a successful season.

"Each year about this time we look forward to this luncheon and telling the gathering about plans we have and the exciting new young payers in our ranks," said Laffranchi.

"Players and coaching staff coming to the luncheon will be announced next week but I can assure you that MC Neil Cadigan again will have some top interviews lined up with several exciting prospects," he said.

Tweed District MOL secretary, Tom Cassin, said previous sportsmen's luncheons at Seagulls had been a great success and early indications were that the 2020 function would be no different.

"Comedian Ellen Briggs is certain to be a big hit at the luncheon with her popular hilarious entertainment to cater for our gathering," said Cassin.

Cost for the luncheon which included an entertainment, a two-course meal and a three-hour drinks package is $100.

Bookings can be made by contacting Tom Cassin 0407 457 661 or emailing tweedmol@gmail.com

Cassin added that nominations for the John Strong Community award were now being called and he asked for people and clubs between Tugun and Mullumbimby to enter their hard workers.