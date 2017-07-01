Titans named for key Tweed Heads clash Daniel McKenzie Full Profile Login to follow

A RETURNING John Olive will be a welcome boost for Tweed Heads Seagulls' Intrust Super Cup clash against Ipswich today.

The Seagulls, who suffered a 50-8 point loss against Townsville last weekend at home after a giant-killing win over the PNG Hunters in Port Moresby, have also named Tevita Folau, and the Titans' contracted Eddy Pettybourne (second row).

Keegan Hipgrave (lock) has also been added to the starting line-up, after a strong display against Townsville.

Olive, who was in impressive form before being called up by the Gold Coast Titans for their past two matches against South Sydney and Wests Tigers, will be a key factor against the Jets, who are coming off a 44-0 thrashing at the hands of Burleigh.

While the Seagulls will be without winger James Toole, who suffered a knee injury in the Townsville loss, coach Aaron Zimmerle is looking for improvement against the Jets, after a stop-start season.

While the Seagulls have beaten PNG and heavyweights Redcliffe, they've been unable to maintain consistency and sit on the bottom of the ladder.

But while they conceded 50 points against Townsville, Zimmerle wasn't convinced the scoreline reflected overall performance, and was looking at the positives.

"We only missed 19 tackles, but three turnovers led directly to tries with two of them almost the length of the field after we gave up good ball," Zimmerle said.

"And the Blackhawks are very good at stacking one side and getting space on the edge and they caught us out a few times.

"One positive was that Keegan Hipgrave, although he had to play centre, really showed he can be a real asset. His contact in defence and leg drive in attack was terrific, and it will be good to see him start."

The game gets under way at North Ipswich Reserve at 3pm.