Titans snare Warriors forward as cover for injured skipper

Sam Lisone has signed with the Titans.

Sam Lisone has signed with the Titans.

Gold Coast have signed unwanted Warriors front-rower Sam Lisone to help cover the loss of Ryan James to an NRL season-ending injury.

Lisone, 26, has agreed to a one-season deal where he will hope to push for more minutes than he achieved in five seasons at the Warriors, where he started 12 of 85 games.

LIVE stream Rabbitohs v Dragons in the 2020 Charity Shield on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Titans coach Justin Holbrook wanted the 110kg prop to apply selection pressure on his new teammates.

"The injury to Ryan was obviously very disappointing for the club and left us a little bit short of middle forwards, so we are lucky that a prop of Sam's quality and representative experience came onto the market so late in the piece," Holbrook said.

A promising junior, Lisone never fulfilled his potential at the Warriors, who made it clear they were prepared to release him when Super League clubs began showing interest.

However, It leaves the Warriors with a dearth of experienced propping talent following a likely season-ending injury to Bunty Afoa.

LISTEN! Mick Ennis & Braith Anasta cover all the season 2020 talking points

The Kiwi club is closely considering a contract for Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, who won selection for the Indigenous All Stars despite having never played first grade.