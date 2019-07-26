Titans suit up again as Seagulls aim for two in a row

Ash Taylor will take to the field for the Seagulls this weekend.

Jerad Williams

EXPERIENCE and a positive attitude is what Gold Coast Titans players will bring back to the Intrust Super Cup this week for Tweed, according to the Seagulls coach.

Titans players Ash Taylor, Will Matthews and Mitch Rein will be wearing the black and white at Piggabeen Sports Complex on Sunday as the Seagulls hunt their first finals berth since 2014.

Taylor, who is transitioning back into the Gold Coast Titans side, will play his second match of the season for Tweed after appearing in last weekend's win over the Capras.

The Titan scored a try, registered 300 kick-metres, had a try-assist, two line-break assists and one line-break during the win in the small Queensland town of Ilfracombe.

Woolf said he was pleased with what Taylor and the other Titans players had brought to his side in the last fortnight.

KEEP GOING: Tweed coach Ben Woolf is urging his team to keep their momentum going in order to achieve a second straight win. Michael Doyle

"Ash has been really good and fit into the systems well,” Woolf said.

"They always come back with a good attitude and bring experience to the group with their talk.”

The Seagulls snapped a five-game losing streak last week in their win, and another winnable game is on their hands this Sunday.

The Cutters have faint hope of making the semi-finals this season, but a win this weekend would dramatically improve their chances.

Woolf said his side needed to continue the good work they from week in trying to secure the win.

"This game is really important. We need to keep winning to stay in the top eight,” Woolf said.

"With a week off coming up after this game, it is really important we keep up the momentum.”

Lindon McGrady will play at fullback this week, to make room for Luke Jurd to continue in the halves with Talor Walters moving to the wing.

Woolf moved centres Kody Parsons and Ioane Seiuli into the pack against the Capras and is expected to maintain the change on Sunday.