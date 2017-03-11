Title favourites Cudgen focused on final round

Cudgen are edging towards a third title in-a-row, but aren't looking past today.

Despite heading into another finals' season as the team to beat, Cudgen's belief won't extend to arrogance with ladder position meaning little once games begin.

"We're of the understanding that nothing is really achieved as yet,” Cudgen captain Terry Wilson said.

"In finals we start from scratch, everyone starts on an even playing field, and we need to be ready for that and play at the best of our ability.”

Just one round out from finals, LJ Hooker League heavyweight Cudgen are a runaway league leader on 66 points after another standout season which has delivered 14 wins from 18 games.

Despite coming off a decisive win last week against Lennox Head, Wilson said the side wouldn't look past today's match against Alstonville.

"Alstonville are battling to make a final, they've been relatively consistent so we're expecting a good tussle,” he said.

"You always want to perform your best against the top side and knock that team off, and we're in that position.”

Cudgen have been building a dynasty, and claiming this year's premiership would secure a remarkable fourth title in the last seven seasons.

Wilson said the club's run was formulated through key recruiting, which added to a golden era of juniors coming through into senior ranks.

"We've got a really good core group and we've been really lucky to keep them together,” he said.

One of those recruits, Anthony Kershler, played seven games for New South Wales and is top 10 in the league's bowling averages.

Star batsman Caleb Ziebell has smashed 786 runs in 16 games, to be leading the league's aggregate with an average of 71.75.

”Ziebell is probably the leading batsmen for the last four years,” Wilson said.

With James Julius and Michael Anderson - who Wilson feels are the league's best bowlers - Cudgen is loaded with stars.

Despite their star power, Wilson said the group's success was driven by their tight-knight nature and overall team focus.

"We've become a good group of friends and we're very competitive,” he said.

"Premierships are the motivation and that came from many years of not playing in grand finals.”

The match gets underway at Reg Dalton Oval, Pottsville today at 1pm.