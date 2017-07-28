22°
Sport

Title in his sights: Jay Phillips joins competitors in the Tweed for the 2017 Australian Surf Festival

Mitchell Crawley | 28th Jul 2017 3:30 PM
SET TO COMPETE: Local Jay Phillips will be one of the Tweed's hopes when the event launches this weekend.
SET TO COMPETE: Local Jay Phillips will be one of the Tweed's hopes when the event launches this weekend. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE first heat of the 2017 Australian Surf Festival is expected to take to the water on Saturday as the Tweed Coast plays host to more than 450 competitors fighting for 32 individual national titles.

The interstate entrants will come up against a strong field of locals keen to win an illustrious national title on home turf, with Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club president and Fingal-raised surfer Jay Phillips one act favoured to do well.

For Phillips, who gave up professional surfing to take on a coaching role with his club, the festival marks a return to individual competition and an event he last entered as a 16-year-old when he won the Duke Kahanamoku Trophy for most improved surfer.

This time around he enters the opens as well as the over 35s, in which he is one of the favourites, and said after so long away from this format, the challenge had him excited.

"I've held back from individual competition for a long time and took on that lead roll with Snapper Rocks to really spearhead them into some great team victories,” he said.

"But the one thing that got me wanting to compete this time around was they introduced priority and I was like, 'that's what I'm waiting for'. I've looked at the comp before and had the opportunity through wildcards but something else has always come up. In a way I guess I lost interest in competing solely on my own and found enjoyment and adrenalin competing for my club.”

Jay Phillips in action in the water.
Jay Phillips in action in the water. Patrick Woods

Breaks from Coolangatta, at the border, to Wooyung, south of Pottsville, are open to the event. Cabarita could come into contention to host. But Phillips said Duranbah should welcome the hotly-contested opens provided the surf plays its part.

He said recent sand dumps had returned banks he hadn't seen for years and the ingredients were there for good competition.

"The swell period is still quite up there,” he said. "It might not be epic but the Tweed Coast has so many options with the back beaches and the point breaks. I would like for it to be at Duranbah because it's a real wave catching beach and I haven't seen those sandbanks there now since the 90s. The sand is so far out, almost in line with the wall, and it's picking up a lot of swell.”

National titles will be decided in open surf masters, longboard, logger and bodyboard divisions across the 18-day event.

Phillips said local knowledge would play a role but said the unknown beast that was the ocean always had the final say.

"It could be an advantage for locals but it (the ocean) plays a funny role,” he said. "You just have to get out and test the conditions.

"The other thing I'd like to do is give thanks to the locals for letting us use the breaks. I would like to see them come down and watch everyone showcase their stuff because it will be a fantastic festival not to miss.”

The Australian Surfmasters Titles are on July 29-August 2, while the Australian longboard titles are August 2-10 and the Australian logger titles August 3-10.

http://www.australiansurffestival.com/

Jay Phillips busts one off the top.
Jay Phillips busts one off the top.
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  australian surf festival cabarita beach jay phillips snapper rocks surfriders club tweed heads and coolangatta tweed shire council

90-year-old gym junkie's not ready to quit

90-year-old gym junkie's not ready to quit

Rod Stebbins celebrated his 90th birthday last week and continues to defy conventional wisdom that suggests he should be slowing due to his age..

Tweed man finds $100,000 winning lotto ticket

A local man has won the big one.

Tweed Heads man wins $100,000 in lotto.

Fred's Place volunteers show real side of care

DOING THEIR BIT: Penny Hockings and Dot Holdom want to tackle homelessness head-on to help Fred's Place.

Fred's Place is providing a safe space for homeless.

Tweed United lose top spot without playing a game

BANDING TOGETHER: Tweed United will be pushing hard to regain top spot.

Tweed United knocked from top spot

Local Partners

Tips to keep winter electricity costs down

Check all household appliances for faults causing increased power usage.

Tweed pensioners fear rising energy costs

TOO MUCH: Richmond MP Justine Elliot and NSW Shadow Treasurer Ryan Park with Tweed locals Jim Payne, Molly Smith and Robyn Weate.

Electricity bill leaves residents in shock.

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle - Potential Dual Living Opportunity

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 Sale By...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

This Apartment captures million dollar views from its elevated hilltop setting

3/23 Tweed Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

Affordable first top floor apartment or low maintenance portfolio addition Boutique block of just four in keenly sought-after location Five minute walk to Kirra...

Land with expansive ocean and coastal views!!

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $880,000 for 1...

• Set in a blue ribbon location amongst prestigious homes • Rare large Coolangatta 1,262 square metre block • Potentential redevelop, subdivide or purchase...

The Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 20 Metres of River Frontage and a Private Pontoon

14 The Anchorage, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 3 2 Tender Closes...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 29TH JULY 1:00 - 1:30PM This exceptional, double storey abode with 20 metres of Tweed River frontage, a 8m pontoon and...

Opportunity Plus In Central Tweed

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

This much-loved original style house is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river towards Mount...

Peaceful Single Level Villa - Over 55&#39;s

29/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 1 1 $325,000

Enjoy absolute privacy in this over 55's villa nestled away amongst tranquil manicured gardens. This beautifully presented, low maintenance home is ready for the...

Position Perfect!

34 Water Gum Street, Elanora 4221

House 3 2 2 Interest above...

Be very quick with this one! A terrific opportunity to get your foot in the door in one of the southern Gold Coasts most popular positions. The lovely brick and...

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $960,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY JULY 29TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking...

Palm Beach Best Spot!

3/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 1 1 1 Interest over...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Oasis in Oxley Cove estate

14 Midship Court, Banora Point

Check out this week's feature property.

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years