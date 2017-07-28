Title in his sights: Jay Phillips joins competitors in the Tweed for the 2017 Australian Surf Festival

SET TO COMPETE: Local Jay Phillips will be one of the Tweed's hopes when the event launches this weekend.

THE first heat of the 2017 Australian Surf Festival is expected to take to the water on Saturday as the Tweed Coast plays host to more than 450 competitors fighting for 32 individual national titles.

The interstate entrants will come up against a strong field of locals keen to win an illustrious national title on home turf, with Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club president and Fingal-raised surfer Jay Phillips one act favoured to do well.

For Phillips, who gave up professional surfing to take on a coaching role with his club, the festival marks a return to individual competition and an event he last entered as a 16-year-old when he won the Duke Kahanamoku Trophy for most improved surfer.

This time around he enters the opens as well as the over 35s, in which he is one of the favourites, and said after so long away from this format, the challenge had him excited.

"I've held back from individual competition for a long time and took on that lead roll with Snapper Rocks to really spearhead them into some great team victories,” he said.

"But the one thing that got me wanting to compete this time around was they introduced priority and I was like, 'that's what I'm waiting for'. I've looked at the comp before and had the opportunity through wildcards but something else has always come up. In a way I guess I lost interest in competing solely on my own and found enjoyment and adrenalin competing for my club.”

Breaks from Coolangatta, at the border, to Wooyung, south of Pottsville, are open to the event. Cabarita could come into contention to host. But Phillips said Duranbah should welcome the hotly-contested opens provided the surf plays its part.

He said recent sand dumps had returned banks he hadn't seen for years and the ingredients were there for good competition.

"The swell period is still quite up there,” he said. "It might not be epic but the Tweed Coast has so many options with the back beaches and the point breaks. I would like for it to be at Duranbah because it's a real wave catching beach and I haven't seen those sandbanks there now since the 90s. The sand is so far out, almost in line with the wall, and it's picking up a lot of swell.”

National titles will be decided in open surf masters, longboard, logger and bodyboard divisions across the 18-day event.

Phillips said local knowledge would play a role but said the unknown beast that was the ocean always had the final say.

"It could be an advantage for locals but it (the ocean) plays a funny role,” he said. "You just have to get out and test the conditions.

"The other thing I'd like to do is give thanks to the locals for letting us use the breaks. I would like to see them come down and watch everyone showcase their stuff because it will be a fantastic festival not to miss.”

The Australian Surfmasters Titles are on July 29-August 2, while the Australian longboard titles are August 2-10 and the Australian logger titles August 3-10.

http://www.australiansurffestival.com/