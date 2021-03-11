A CANE toad the size of a serving plate was not what Virginia resident Claudee Rowe wanted to find in her garden on Monday afternoon, giving her the fright of her life.

"It was just underneath our trampoline, this disgusting big thing," she said.

"It was the fattest thing I've ever seen, it was huge. I'd say it's a serving plate size.

"I'm from North Queensland and I've seen heaps but I've never seen one that size. My partner and I were making jokes, just what in the hell was this?"

Ms Rowe said there were often more cane toads in rural areas and she'd noticed more in the Top End this year after a heavy wet season.

"They generally come out at night but this one was out during the day because it was in the shade of the trampoline," she said,

"Being the wet season, there's pools of water around where they can breed more freely. Obviously they breed in all the gardens we have."

Virginia resident Claudee Rowe found this "toadally disgusting" cane toad under her trampoline. She estimated it's the size of a serving plate. Picture: Claudee Rowe

Ms Rowe said she had a difficult relationship with toads, after her Pomeranian passed away after licking one in her back yard.

"We keep on the lookout for them … I don't think people realise how crucial they can be to their pet's health and safety," she said.

"There are quite a lot of toads, dogs think they're a toy.

"We've got a Maltese now and keep it inside at all times because we don't want to go through that again."

Ms Rowe said while there were differing views on what to do with cane toads, she thought the thing for her family and her dog was to get rid of them,

"We get rid of ours because we've got dogs here and we want to get rid of them for our dogs," she said.

"They are a pest. This one was toadally disgusting."

Originally published as TOADALLY DISGUSTING: Local finds pest size of a dinner plate