Menu
Login
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Alan Ferguson celebrated his 100th birthday on the weekend with family and friends.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Alan Ferguson celebrated his 100th birthday on the weekend with family and friends. Contributed
News

Toasting 100 years of a happy family life

Michael Doyle
by
5th Feb 2019 5:00 AM

IT WAS three cheers at the Bolton Clarke Retirement Village at Banora Point on Sunday as one of their residents celebrated a special milestone.

Alan Ferguson turned 100 over the weekend with the former Victorian sharing the moment with family and friends.

As a former baker and military aircraft mechanic, Mr Ferguson has served communities around the country.

On Sunday he reflected on the last century stating he believed there were two key ingredients to a long and happy life.

"A happy family life and eating good food,” he said.

"I do not really have any other advice and I think younger people would probably be better advising me.”

Mr Ferguson was born in Melbourne on February 3, 1919 and left school at 14 to work in his family's bakery.

Ferguson's Bakery Melbourne served the northern and western suburbs before merging with another company in 1980 to form Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses which still operates.

The celebration rolled into the following day as a special morning tea was held at the retirement village.

100th birthday banora point bolton clarke aged care
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    New clubhouse unveiled on Tweed coast

    New clubhouse unveiled on Tweed coast

    News THE MUCH-anticipated opening of the new clubhouse for the Salt Surf Lifesaving club has been opened to the community.

    Worries over rural strategy

    Worries over rural strategy

    Rural Rural meeting will be held at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds

    WATCH: Concept design for new Tweed Valley Hospital revealed

    WATCH: Concept design for new Tweed Valley Hospital revealed

    Health A video of the design was released today.

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    News The man is now recovering from his injuries in hospital