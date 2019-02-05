Toasting 100 years of a happy family life

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Alan Ferguson celebrated his 100th birthday on the weekend with family and friends.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Alan Ferguson celebrated his 100th birthday on the weekend with family and friends. Contributed

IT WAS three cheers at the Bolton Clarke Retirement Village at Banora Point on Sunday as one of their residents celebrated a special milestone.

Alan Ferguson turned 100 over the weekend with the former Victorian sharing the moment with family and friends.

As a former baker and military aircraft mechanic, Mr Ferguson has served communities around the country.

On Sunday he reflected on the last century stating he believed there were two key ingredients to a long and happy life.

"A happy family life and eating good food,” he said.

"I do not really have any other advice and I think younger people would probably be better advising me.”

Mr Ferguson was born in Melbourne on February 3, 1919 and left school at 14 to work in his family's bakery.

Ferguson's Bakery Melbourne served the northern and western suburbs before merging with another company in 1980 to form Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses which still operates.

The celebration rolled into the following day as a special morning tea was held at the retirement village.