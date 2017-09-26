TODAY show snubs Tweed for Tiger train

Today Show presenters Sylvia Jefferies, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson and Richard Wilkins won't be coming to the Tweed on Friday

Today Show presenters Sylvia Jefferies, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson and Richard Wilkins won't be coming to the Tweed on Friday Peter Carruthers

FANS of Channel 9 morning show TODAY will have to settle for tomorrow after Friday's planned live broadcast was postponed until late October.

Footy fever has clearly swept through the station, with the planned broadcast from the grounds of Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre in Murwillumbah snubbed in favour of jumping on the Tiger train for the AFL grand final in Melbourne.

With Richmond's bandwagon growing by the day with the Tigers through to their first premiership decider since 1982, the Tweed broadcast didn't really stand a sporting chance.

"We know people were looking forward to it and may be disappointed, however with Richmond's fairy tale entry to this weekend's AFL grand final versus Adelaide Crows, it's not surprising Friday's show will be filmed in Melbourne," Council General Manager, Troy Green, said.

A new date for the Tweed filming is expected to be announced in the near future after Tuesday's postponement.

The October TODAY episode will showcase the Tweed, with assistance from Destination NSW, Destination Tweed and Tweed Shire Council.