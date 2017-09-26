24°
News

TODAY show snubs Tweed for Tiger train

Today Show presenters Sylvia Jefferies, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson and Richard Wilkins won't be coming to the Tweed on Friday
Today Show presenters Sylvia Jefferies, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson and Richard Wilkins won't be coming to the Tweed on Friday Peter Carruthers
Daniel McKenzie
by

FANS of Channel 9 morning show TODAY will have to settle for tomorrow after Friday's planned live broadcast was postponed until late October.

Footy fever has clearly swept through the station, with the planned broadcast from the grounds of Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre in Murwillumbah snubbed in favour of jumping on the Tiger train for the AFL grand final in Melbourne.

With Richmond's bandwagon growing by the day with the Tigers through to their first premiership decider since 1982, the Tweed broadcast didn't really stand a sporting chance.

"We know people were looking forward to it and may be disappointed, however with Richmond's fairy tale entry to this weekend's AFL grand final versus Adelaide Crows, it's not surprising Friday's show will be filmed in Melbourne," Council General Manager, Troy Green, said.

A new date for the Tweed filming is expected to be announced in the near future after Tuesday's postponement.

The October TODAY episode will showcase the Tweed, with assistance from Destination NSW, Destination Tweed and Tweed Shire Council.

Topics:  afl grand final channel 9 channel nine entertainment karl stefanovic margaret olley art centre melbourne richmond tigers today tweed tweed entertainment

Tweed Daily News
Council divided over 'Yes' vote for same-sex marriage

Council divided over 'Yes' vote for same-sex marriage

An extraordinary meeting will be held at 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 27 at the Murwillumbah Chambers.

Tweed student's take on State spelling bee

SMART COOKIE: Barkers Vale Public School student Kaara Stephens-Smith and Terranora Public School student Bradley Gilmour competed in the Premier's Spelling Bee.

Tweed schools sent their best spellers to the finals.

Police warn of counterfeit notes on the Tweed

Police have warned of counterfeit currency circulating on the Tweed.

Tweed police have warned of counterfeit money after dodgy $50 found

Have your say on the future of drone safety laws

The community has an opportunity to have a say on future drone laws.

Community can weigh in on the future of Australia's drone rules

Local Partners