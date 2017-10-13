TODAY Show wows Tweed with live broadcast

Entertainment guru Richard Wilkins crosses live from Tweed Regional Gallery as fans watch on during the TODAY Show broadcast on Friday.

THE Tweed turned out in force to share the love with the Today Show when the hit Channel Nine program broadcast live from the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Centre on Friday morning.

Entertainment guru Richard Wilkins wowed the crowd during live crosses, while presenters Karl Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys engaged the crowd with charisma and laughs off-air.

A highlight for the 80-strong crowd who braved an early morning rise was Mr Wilkins' first foray into yoga live on the breakfast show.

Heatwave Hot Yoga owner Amy Arnell said while her group failed to get Mr Wilkins into a bright pair of tights as hoped, the experience was a lot of fun.

"It was a little snippet of our morning yoga practice and (Mr Wilkins) did really well. His jeans may have been restricting him a bit, but he was a good sport and gave it a go,” Ms Arnell said.

"We had a great turnout (of students) from our three studios and some teachers came along too. We all had fun and I'm really grateful for the opportunity.

"It was an excellent opportunity to promote yoga and get everyone talking about it.”

While Mr Wilkins temporarily stole the show, it was Mr Stefanovic's laid-back demeanour and charisma that won the crowd's hearts.

Murwillumbah resident Jodie Minett found out about the broadcast at the 11th hour by chance during a visit to an op-shop, but said she wasn't going to miss the opportunity to see the Channel Nine star up close with her four children.

"The kids were looking forward to getting on television. It was a nice experience and something different,” Ms Minett said.

"The highlight was Karl (Stefanovic). He's got a certain charm about him and seems like a genuine, humble person.

"So it was very exciting to meet him and get a photo with him and the kids.”

The broadcast was secured by Destination NSW as a result of the North Coast Flood Recovery Support Program announced in July.

Nationals MP Thomas George said the breakfast show broadcast on Friday would prove invaluable in boosting local tourism and business.