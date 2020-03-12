Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toddler dies after being hit by taxi in Victoria.
Toddler dies after being hit by taxi in Victoria.
News

Toddler hit and killed by taxi

by Ally Foster
12th Mar 2020 3:32 PM

A toddler has died after allegedly being hit by a taxi near a primary school in Victoria's Mornington Peninsula this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wilkinson St in Tootgarook just after 1.40pm following reports of a collision between a taxi and a child.

It is understood two women and two children got out of the taxi before one of the children was struck by the vehicle as it moved away.

Paramedics treated a male toddler at the scene but sadly he was unable to be saved.

It is believed the incident occurred outside Tootgarook Primary School, according to the Herald Sun.

"The male driver of the taxi stopped at the scene and is currently assisting police with their inquiries," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Major Collision Investigation unit detectives are en route and will investigate the crash."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of the car is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash taxi vehicle and pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How one Tweed woman’s passion has turned to gold

        premium_icon How one Tweed woman’s passion has turned to gold

        News Kingscliff’s Blue Ginger Picnics wins a major gong at the Australian Tourism Awards

        TERRIFYING: Pair held at gunpoint in dramatic break-in

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: Pair held at gunpoint in dramatic break-in

        News Unknown man with a firearm got into a 22-year-old woman's car

        Join this beach walk and save a life

        Join this beach walk and save a life

        Community Tweed local Brett Whittaker is stepping out of the kitchen and onto the sand for...

        Local law firm takes legal advice to the air waves

        premium_icon Local law firm takes legal advice to the air waves

        News Law firm, Attwood Marshall Lawyers, is taking to the air waves