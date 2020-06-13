Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
A North Queensland boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.
News

Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

by Shiloh Payne
13th Jun 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake north of Townsville last night.

Paramedics were called to the incident near Hencamp Creek Road in Rollingstone around 7pm where a child, believed to be a toddler, had been bitten by a snake.

The Courier Mail understands the boy stepped on a green tree snake outside.

He was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Toddler hospitalised after snake bite

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Cop flashes white power symbol

      Cop flashes white power symbol
      • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

      Top Stories

        Three decades of protecting Tweed on the fire frontline

        premium_icon Three decades of protecting Tweed on the fire frontline

        News For three decades, Kenneth “Mark” Eglington has been on the frontline of the country’s fire disasters.

        Distillery named sunshine state’s most popular

        premium_icon Distillery named sunshine state’s most popular

        Food & Entertainment A locally made gin has been named one of the best

        Region's marine area top cop rewarded with highest honour

        premium_icon Region's marine area top cop rewarded with highest honour

        News The region's Marine Area Commander, including Tweed, was recognised

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN