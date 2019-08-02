Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Toddler mauled in Melbourne dog attack

by Caroline Schelle
2nd Aug 2019 6:52 PM

A two-year-old girl is recovering in hospital from a dog attack in Melbourne's inner north.

The child was attacked at a Rennie Street property in Coburg with emergency services called at 3.30pm on Friday, Victoria Police said.

The toddler has facial injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Children's Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the hospital confirmed the two-year-old was in a stable condition, which was unlikely to change overnight.

Police are yet to determine what happened and have not specified the breed of dog.

The attack follows two maulings in Melbourne last month. A 61-year-old man - Leo Biancofiore - was killed when attacked by his son's American Staffordshire terrier at his Mill Park home.

Two days later an 11-year-old boy was bitten on the face by a doberman in a Cairnlea backyard.

dog attack editors picks melbourne

Top Stories

    Cudgen full of confidence ahead of finals

    premium_icon Cudgen full of confidence ahead of finals

    Rugby League CONFIDENCE is high at the Cudgen Hornets, with just two rounds left in the LLT Premiership before the semi-finals.

    Tweed club given three weeks to pull doomed DA

    premium_icon Tweed club given three weeks to pull doomed DA

    Council News Council GM says there is zero room for negotiation

    Business awards to take 'new and innovative' approach

    premium_icon Business awards to take 'new and innovative' approach

    Business "These won't be like your traditional business awards”

    Pressure on Raiders and Mustangs ahead of round 17

    premium_icon Pressure on Raiders and Mustangs ahead of round 17

    Rugby League Tweed clubs face in-form teams of the competition.