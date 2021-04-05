Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The young boy was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water by bystanders.
The young boy was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water by bystanders.
News

Toddler pulled unconscious from water

by Anton Nilsson
5th Apr 2021 5:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler was taken to hospital after an incident at a Sydney beach on Monday.

The boy was pulled unconscious from the water at Clontarf Beach in Sydney's northern beaches area.

Bystanders who came to the boy's aid called emergency services at 2.30pm and NSW Ambulance sent four crews, plus a helicopter.

By the time the boy was put in an ambulance and taken to hospital by road, he was conscious again.

He was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital in an unknown condition.

Originally published as Toddler pulled unconscious from water

accident child drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What to expect: Rain, wind and hazardous surf

        Premium Content What to expect: Rain, wind and hazardous surf

        Weather BOM has updated its weather forecast for the Northern Rivers.

        Health authority: Byron’s missing COVID tests located

        Premium Content Health authority: Byron’s missing COVID tests located

        News The incident is being thoroughly investigated to avoid the risk of it happening...

        Confirmed: Decision made on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Confirmed: Decision made on COVID restrictions

        News NSW Health announces whether COVID-19 restrictions will end tonight as planned.

        Rescuers crawl through ‘leeches and thorns’ on Mt Warning

        Premium Content Rescuers crawl through ‘leeches and thorns’ on Mt Warning

        News Rescuers warned summit is in the worst condition they have ever seen