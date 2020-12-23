Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are working to stablsie a toddler who was ‘pulled from the water' this afternoon.
Paramedics are working to stablsie a toddler who was ‘pulled from the water' this afternoon.
News

Toddler serious after near-drowning at popular swim area

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Dec 2020 5:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler is in a serious condition after being been pulled from the water in South Bank.

Paramedics were called to a near-drowning off Little Stanley St at 4.14pm where a young child was pulled from the water.

Critical care paramedics are working to stabilise the toddler, who is reportedly awake and breathing but is in a serious condition.

It is understood once stabilised the child will be taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Originally published as Toddler serious after South Bank near-drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sydney split, thousands still in lockdown for Christmas

        Sydney split, thousands still in lockdown for Christmas

        News Parts of the northern beaches will remain locked down for Christmas while the rest of Sydney will see some restrictions lift over the next three days.

        AW SHUCKS: Christmas miracle needed to save seafood industry

        Premium Content AW SHUCKS: Christmas miracle needed to save seafood industry

        News Border traffic mayhem causes havoc for North Coast business

        Sneaky way people are crossing into Qld

        Sneaky way people are crossing into Qld

        News Motorists use side street to break hard border lockdown to enter Queensland

        MPs demand Premier torpedo euthanasia bid

        Premium Content MPs demand Premier torpedo euthanasia bid

        News Premier would ‘prefer’ euthanasia bill isn’t introduced