Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The elderly couple who died after they fell from their home elevator have been identified as beloved Ayr grandparents.
The elderly couple who died after they fell from their home elevator have been identified as beloved Ayr grandparents.
News

Elderly couple who died in lift crash 'together in heaven’

by SAM FLANAGAN
5th Nov 2020 5:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE elderly Northern Queensland couple who tragically died after they fell from their home elevator have been identified as beloved Ayr grandparents.

Sebastiano 'Sib' Grasso and Maria Grasso were found dead in their Ayr home on Wednesday, after it's thought they had fallen from their home elevator, with investigators looking into whether there was a mechanical malfunction that caused the pair to fall.

It's believed the lift didn't have a door installed and the pair fell from a height, landing on a concrete floor.

Emergency services were called to the couple's home just after midday.

Sebastiano and Maria Grasso.
Sebastiano and Maria Grasso.

Both suffered critical head injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to Townsville University Hospital, where they passed away.

The couple come from a well-known cane farming family, with condolences flowing in for them on social media.

"So sad! At least they are together in heaven," Joolie Doolie commented on the Townsville Bulletin Facebook page.

"So sad, condolences to all," Coral Warden wrote.

It's believed the couple had been married for almost 60 years.

Sebastiano and Maria Grasso.
Sebastiano and Maria Grasso.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner and investigations are continuing by the Ayr Criminal Investigation Branch.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Workplace Health and Safety had been called to attend the scene

Originally published as 'Together in heaven': Loved couple remembered

maria grasso sebastiano sib grasso

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Premium Content Dad of nine accused of baseball bat murder applies for bail

        Crime Police will allege Dennis Dalton was found at the front of his Goonellabah home with severe head injuries in 2013.

        Have your say on future water strategy

        Premium Content Have your say on future water strategy

        News Community groups and individuals have the opportunity to have their say on the...

        Earthworks begin on new phase of housing development

        Premium Content Earthworks begin on new phase of housing development

        Property AN EXISTING expanse of the estate has been in place for years.

        Fire sees staff and students evacuated from TAFE building

        Premium Content Fire sees staff and students evacuated from TAFE building

        News FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of the educational facility.