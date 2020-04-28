The mum and daughter (both left) are accused of using unlawful violence. Picture: Twitter

The mum and daughter (both left) are accused of using unlawful violence. Picture: Twitter

A mother-daughter duo at the centre of an allegedly violent coronavirus-fuelled stoush over toilet paper at a Sydney supermarket has had the case adjourned for two weeks.

Treiza Bebawy, 60, and Meriam Bebawy, 23, were due to face Bankstown Local Court on Tuesday on affray charges following an altercation at a Woolworths store in Chullora on March 7.

The scuffle at Woolworths Chullora. Picture: Twitter

But the women didn't attend court for their first mention, with the magistrate granting their lawyer's request for a two-week postponement.

They are now scheduled to face court on May 12.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media last month.

It showed the Bebawys allegedly yelling and fighting with fellow shopper Tracey Hinckson, 49, amid panic buying.

Treiza Bebawy, Tracey Hinckson and Meriam Bebawy on March 7. Picture: Twitter

The video depicted Ms Hinckson being attacked while a packet of Quilton toilet paper lay on the floor.

Police allege the mother and daughter used "unlawful violence" causing their fellow shopper to "fear for her safety".

Ms Hinckson was not injured in the fracas.

In the video, Meriam Bebawy is seen returning the toilet paper to a trolley loaded with loo roll.

Shoppers Treiza Bebawy and Tracey Hinckson. Picture: Twitter

Ms Hinckson can be heard yelling: "I just want one packet."

Treiza Bebawy, who's guarding the trolley, then replies: "No. No toilet paper."

Originally published as Toilet paper brawlers no-shows in court