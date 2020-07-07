TOILET STOUSH: Councillor’s motion about second biggest Tweed development

Councillor Warren Polglase and Casuarina Seaside Salt Residents’ Association's Mark Grunwald with councillor Warren Polglase at the site of the Casuarina town centre plan. Photo: Scott Powick

A TWEED councillor has backed the sentiments of a community group about the shire’s second biggest development by tabling a notice of motion.

Cr Warren Polglase’s motion for Tweed Shire Council’s August meeting seeks to fast track reports in order to provide public beachside facilities at the new Casuarina Town Centre.

The document comes after Casuarina Seaside Salt Residents’ Association lobbied the council for water and washout facilities included at any of the three beach entries.

If passed, Cr Polglase’s motion would see a cost report produced on installing showers and water points on the three beach access paths as well as on a disabled access and viewing deck at the designated emergency beach access (known as access 6 in the plans).

The proposal includes further report on the provision of public beach toilets and putting the town centre project forward for consideration in the 2021-2022 Council Budget Review.

Cr Polglase said there appeared to be two options regarding the beach toilets.

“A stand alone building at an appropriate point or to be housed on the ground level of the ICON building,” he said.

“As the Clarence Property Group have offered assistance regarding provision of services, the decision should be a littler easier.”

Cr Polglase said it was expected the subdivision will have residential titles issues in September this year and commercial works will most likely commence early 2021.

“So realistically works will fall into the 21/22 Council budget year.”

Cr Polglase explained it was important to realise that the $300M development was second only to the new Tweed Valley Hospital site.

“It is also the nearest beach entry point for the proposed Kings Forest development,” he said.

“To put this in perspective, the entire Casuarina Town Centre will have 440 dwellings which will house between 1000 and 1500 residents when completed.”

Cr Polglase predicted on weekends and holidays this number would swell by more than 50 per cent.

“Added to this is the proposed Kings Forest development with its estimated additional 4500 lots housing some 10,0000 plus residents who will also access the town centre and the closest beach entry point,” he said.

“It is vitally important we offer the necessary and basic facilities that would be expected in such an important new town centre.”

Previously the council’s parks and active communities manager Stewart Brawley said Clarence Properties agreed to install infrastructure for a potential future public toilet to be constructed at the council’s cost at a later date if feasible.

However there had been a problem with the proposed site as it would straddle part of the infiltration swale drain batter.

Mr Brawley said there were also questions over how to connect to the existing sewerage system as there was not any reticulated sewerage in this location, only the trunk main and sewer pump station.

“Alternatively, Clarence Properties have agreed to liaise with the council to explore opportunities for the provision of public toilets within the commercial area of the town centre,” he said.